Simple Dot One Affordable Electric Scooter To Launch On Dec 15, Will Rival Ola S1 Air

Simple Energy has officially announced the upcoming launch of its affordable scooter, the Simple Dot One. Set to debut on 15th December, this scooter is positioned as a sub-variant within the company's growing line of electric two-wheelers, following the recent introduction of the Simple One. The Dot One is expected to take on the likes of the Ola S1 Air, with affordability being its key highlight. However, more can only be said about it after the launch. The brand is claiming to democratise the electric scooter ownership experience by catering a broader demographic with the Dot One.

The affordably priced Simple Dot One will be meticulously designed to offer an impressive fusion of performance and features without compromising on quality. Sharing its platform with the Simple One, this electric scooter is poised to make a significant impact in the competitive market with a price tag below one lakh. Equipped with a fixed 3.7 kWh battery, the Dot ONE achieves 151 kilometres of certified range and 160km in IDC. Specially crafted tires play a crucial role in optimizing on-road range, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of the vehicle.

Boasting over 30 liters of under-seat storage, the Dot One combines practicality with performance. Additionally, it features a touchscreen instrument cluster that manages various functions and offers app connectivity for added convenience. Exclusive pre-bookings for the Dot One is set to open on 15th December. Furthermore, existing customers can consider the Dot One as an alternative to the Simple One, widening their choice within the brand's offerings.

Also Read - Made-In-India Tesla Electric Car To Cost Less Than Top-Spec Mahindra Scorpio-N

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, “Today marks a significant chapter in the journey of Simple Energy as we proudly introduce the Simple Dot One, the latest affordable addition to our pioneering Simple One series. Our vision to deliver accessible electric mobility converges in the Simple Dot One, fusing sleek design with state-of-the-art features. We are eagerly anticipating its market launch, counting on the unwavering support of our esteemed customers.”