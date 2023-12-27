Simple Dot One Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.40 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features, Price, Range

Simple Energy has launched its more affordable Dot One electric scooter in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier the brand announced a price tag of Rs 1 lakh for the Dot One electric scooter, but that was applicable only to those who made the pre-bookings for the flagship Simple One. Now, with introductory prices coming to an end, the Simple Dot One will retail at an increased price of Rs 1.40 lakh. Bookings for the scooter will open from January 27 for a token amount of Rs 1,947. The electric scooter maker has revealed that priority deliveries will be given to those switching from Simple One to Simple Dot One.

A complete Made-In-India product - Dot One, a sub-variant based on the platform of the trend-setting Simple One, demonstrates its versatility as an appealing and affordable choice for buyers looking forward to entering the world of sustainable electric mobility.

Simple Dot One: Range & Colours

Offered in a single variant, the Dot One will be equipped with only the fixed battery, delivering 160 kms in IDC, making it the longest range E2W in its segment. Available in four colors, Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Azure Blue, the Dot One comes with a 750W charger. As a part of the introductory offering and in response to numerous requests, the Dot One will also be offered in LightX and BrazenX color options for those seeking variety and customization. The deliveries will commence in Bangalore followed by other cities in a phased manner.

Simple Dot One: Specs

Setting new benchmarks, it stands as the fastest E2W within its segment, accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph in an impressive 2.77 seconds. With 12-inch wheels on both ends paired with 90-90 tubeless tires, this model promises exceptional road performance. Equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery capacity and an 8.5 kW electric motor, it delivers a peak torque output of 72 Nm.

Simple Dot One: Features

Safety features include CBS, complemented by efficient disc brakes. Notably, the scooter boasts an expansive 35-liter under-seat storage. Furthermore, it boasts a user-friendly touchscreen instrument cluster, offering diverse functionality and seamless app connectivity for an enhanced riding experience.