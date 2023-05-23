Simple One Electric Scooter Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.45 Lakh: Check Range, Features

Simple One electric scooter has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Brazen X edition. The new electric scooter has been launched in the country after a long wait. It is to be noted that the electric two-wheeler was announced a while ago but has been commercially introduced in the market now. The EV manufacturer has used the time to develop the EV to conform with the updated standard of the automotive industry. Furthermore, the company will begin the deliveries of the EV immediately.

Talking of design, Simple One comes with a sleek design focusing on the aesthetics of the apron of the electric scooter. Furthermore, the front end is highlighted by the presence of LED headlamps and indicators, along with DRLs (daytime running lights). Adding to it, the EV also gets a unique design for its taillamp setting part. All of this comes covered in multiple colour themes unveiled by the brand, including Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue, and Grace White. It also offers new colours like Brazen X and Light X.

The Simple One electric scooter is loaded with features like a digital display with connectivity features offering options like Bluetooth, LED lighting, Android OS, Cloud connectivity, regenerative braking, and more. Furthermore, the electric scooter will offer multiple riding modes, namely, Eco, Dash, Ride, and Sonic. It should be mentioned that the EV also offers a storage space of 30 litres.

Coming to the specs, the Simple One electric scooter gets a 5 kWh Li-ion dual-battery pack offering a range of 212 km. This gives power to a 5 kW motor, which gives out 8.5 kW of power and 72 Nm of peak torque. It can take the EV from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 5 hours and 54 minutes with a 750 watts home charger. Considering these specs, the scooter will compete against models like Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Vida V1, and TVS iQube.