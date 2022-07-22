Tata Motors gets order of 1,500 electric buses from DTC under CESL tender

In response to a tender by Convergence Energy Services Ltd., Tata Motors has won a contract from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for 1,500 electric buses. According to the contract, the company will provide, operate, and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, completely constructed 12-meter electric buses for 12 years, it said in a statement.

"The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed to modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line Buses) Rohit Srivastava said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company has already supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres.

Delhi Transport Corporation MD Neeraj Semwal said the induction of the environment-friendly buses will help largely in reducing air pollution and benefit millions of citizens. Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) MD and CEO Mahua Acharya said the Delhi Government has shown exemplary leadership in transitioning over to electric buses. "We are fortunate to have benefited from this and are thankful to Tata Motors in their generous collaboration," she added.

With inputs from PTI