Tata Motors to Supply 25,000 XPRES-T Electric Cars to Uber India, Signs MoU for EV Fleet

Tata Motors, signed an MoU with Uber, today to integrate 25,000 XPRES-T EVs into their premium category service. Tata Motors will assist Uber with electrifying its services throughout Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad in line with its vision of a clean and green environment. Starting this month, the company will start making staged deliveries of the vehicles to Uber fleet partners.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India’s leading ridesharing platform. Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber's Premium Category service will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride-sharing. The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silence, and premium in-cabin experience provide the customers with a relaxed ride, the EV's fast charging solution, driving comfort, and cost-effectiveness make it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners. This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Prabhjeet Singh, President, of Uber India and South Asia said, “Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future. We are committed to doing our part to bring down the barriers to going electric by working with industry partners that are leading the change.”

Currently, Tata Motors 50,000 EVs rolled out from the plant to date in the personal and fleet segment. Furthermore, Uber has committed to 100 percent of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micro-mobility by 2040.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 315km and 277km (ARAI-certified range under test conditions).

The electric car packs a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and be charged from 0- 80% in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

The XPRES-T comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium interiors with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will distinguish it from other Tata cars.