Tata Nano to make a comeback as India's most affordable electric car? Read HERE

With the implementation of BS6 emission norms in April 2020, Tata Motors discontinued the Nano small car and the Safari Storme SUV in the country. Touted to be the cheapest car in the world, the car failed to generate volume for the carmaker in the country. The car rolled off the production line in May 2018.

The small hatchback was offered with a 624cc twin-cylinder petrol engine that was good for 38bhp and 51Nm. Power was sent to the rear wheels via a 4-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

According to a fresh report in the media, the domestic automaker might be considering re-launching the Tata Nano with an electric drive. The Tata Nano EV is likely to see significant changes in underpinning, suspension setup and tyres.

The report further states that the automaker could resume talks with the Tamil Nadu government to acquire Ford’s Maraimalainanagar plant if the Tata Nano EV plan reaches the production stage. It should be noted that there is no official word on the Tata Nano electric car.

Currently, the company sells three electric cars in India – Tigor EV, Xpres-T and Nexon EV. Recently, Tata announced the prices of the Tiago EV which starts at Rs 8.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.79 lakh.

Deliveries of the electric hatchback will begin in January 2023. The Tata Tiago EV is offered with two lithium-ion batteries – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh promising a range of 250 km and 315 km (MIDC).

The electric hatch features Tata Ziptron high-voltage technology, consisting of a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 61 PS/110 Nm with the smaller battery and 74 PS/114 Nm with the larger battery.

The Tiago EV comes with three charging options – a 50 kW DC fast charger (80% in 57 minutes), a 7.2 kW AC fast charger (2 hours 35 minutes – 19.2 kWh and 3 hours 35 minutes – 24 kWh) and a 3.3 kW home charger (100% in 5 hours 5 minutes – battery 19.2 kWh/ 6 hours 20 minutes – battery 24 kWh).