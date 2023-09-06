Tata Nexon EV Facelift To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: Specs, Design, Price, And More

Tata Motors' best-selling EV is set to get a facelift in the form of the Tata Nexon EV Facelift. The new electric car will be unveiled tomorrow, September 7. Before the launch, the automaker released teaser videos revealing slight details of the new model. Furthermore, multiple spy shots have revealed quite a few details of the EV's exterior design. The debut of the Nexon EV Facelift follows the unveiling of the Nexon Facelift in the Indian market with both the cars scheduled to be launched in India on September 14.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift: Design

Based on the teaser and spy shots leaked earlier, the Tata Nexon EV Facelift shares a lot of its design details with the ICE version of the car. The car's front adorns an LED DRL across its length connecting L-shaped DRLs, along with it, the car also gets a different design for the split headlamps. Similarly, on the rear end, the car gets Y-shaped taillights with LED lights running across the rear. It also gets a new Nexon.EV badge embossed in the center.

Speculations are that the car will get new paint schemes specific to the EV version of the model. It will also get a new design for the alloy wheels and the roof rails will be finished with chrome.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift: Feature

The Nexon EV Facelift like the ICE version will also have improved HVAC controls, a 10.25" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital and configurable instrument display, a two-spoke steering wheel with a lighted logo, and ventilated front seats.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift: Range, Powertrain

The Tata Nexon EV facelift is anticipated to use the same powertrain as the current model. The 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery pack options will remain the same. The automobile will continue to have a 312 km range on a single charge for the little battery pack and a 453 km range for the larger battery pack.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift: Expected Price

Considering the updates in the Tata Nexon EV facelift the car will have a slightly increased price tag compared to the outgoing version. Currently, the car is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom). (Hence, the car might be priced between Rs 15-20 lakh.