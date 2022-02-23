Tesla probed by German regulators for its Autopilot feature: Report

Electric vehicle giant Tesla is being probed by German regulators for its automated lane changing system, known as Autopilot. The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (Federal Motor Transport Authority) is reportedly assessing whether the technology, which Tesla offers as an upgrade, is safe to use on German roads or not.

According to sources, the regulator is also in talks with the Netherlands vehicle agency, which is responsible for approving vehicle use across Europe, according to the report. Tesla and the KBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US launched its second probe into a potential Autopilot fault after users complained of "phantom braking" at high speeds.

The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt launched a separate probe last January into possible safety risks of the touchscreen in the center console of various Tesla models.

Tesla`s automated driving technology is facing increasing scrutiny around the world following a series of fatal accidents. Recently, a dash-cam recording released by officials in North Carolina shows a Tesla vehicle on Autopilot mode slamming into a parked police car on the side of the road.

One officer pushed another out of harm's way into safety after the crash, while the Tesla continued and stopped ahead. The officials said that the accident could have been horrific.

