Cameras in a tourist hostel in Sydney witnessed a terrifying incident when the battery of an electric bike exploded. The blast in the electric vehicle became the source of the massive fire in the multi-storey building. Over 70 people staying in the hospital were forced to evacuate immediately because of the safety hazard. The video of the whole incident was shared on social media platforms by Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).

The video shared on social media shows a young man standing in the hallway, he seems to be staring at something in front of him. A few seconds in the video, the young man reacts to a sudden blast while another person comes running in the hallway and they both barely manage to escape the sudden eruption caused by a Lithium-ion battery in the electric vehicle.

Also read: Electric Car Catches Fire On Road In Bengaluru, Video Surfaces Online

Based on reports, the incident occurred at 9:08 am in the morning at Mad Monkey Downtown Backpackers Hostel. The fire caused by the battery spreads quickly across the hallway forcing the hostelers to evacuate the premises.

Two backpackers made a lucky escape from a Lithium-ion battery fireball at a hostel in Darlinghurst, Sydney this morning. It's believed an e-bike exploded. Learn about battery safety here: https://t.co/vWejAIwUNu pic.twitter.com/zJGf184KuS October 4, 2023

Prior to seeking aid at the adjacent Kings Cross Police Station, both men made a hasty retreat to safety. One of the males, in his 20s, was sent to St. Vincent's Hospital for additional care after sustaining minor burns to his leg. 22 firefighters and six fire engines have been sent to Darlinghurst Road, where the fire started, according to a statement from the FRNSW.

Although the fire was soon put out by the time firefighters arrived on the site, the building had already sustained severe damage. While NSW Police and experts from FRNSW's, Fire Investigation and Research Unit (FIRU) are investigating the circumstances of the occurrence, it is thought that the explosion was triggered by a malfunctioning e-bike battery.