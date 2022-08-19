Tesla is leading the EV car market with the most advanced driving technology that includes ‘self-driving/autopilot’ functions. However, though this function is definitely futuristic, it has got its drawbacks too as many incidents have been reported due to this feature. Recently, a video went viral where Tesla’s self-driving software confuses a horse-driven carriage with a truck, leaving netizens amused.

The video shows how Tesla’s software is not able to detect the horse buggy and is going haywire when it is driving behind the horse, confusing it with a truck. The screen shows a truck, a sedan, and a person walking behind a sedan. None of those resemble a horse and buggy at all.

Tesla’s self-driving software might have resembled the horse carriage with a truck due to its length, but it's hilarious to watch AI getting confused. Soon netizens filled in the comments section with hilarious remarks like “Tesla vs Horse Carriage,” “Elon should fix this,” and “Bro is playing prop hunt.”

A few days ago, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in California accused Elon Musk-run Tesla of running fake claims about its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features. The agency said in its filing that Tesla "wrongly implies" that cars equipped with the technology can operate autonomously.

The DMV pointed toward information on Tesla's Autopilot page which states that its FSD system "is designed to be able to conduct short and long distance trips with no action required by the person in the driver's seat" and is capable of "navigating urban streets, complex intersections and freeways.