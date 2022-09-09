World EV Day 2022: Top 5 electric cars to buy in India under Rs 25 lakh - Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more

September 9 is celebrated as ‘World EV Day’, and we hope the celebration pushes new car buyers to make move and inch closer to electric vehicles. A slew of them are already on sale in the Indian market and are also proving their mettle with their build quality, safety standards, features on offer, affordable pricing, and most importantly practical range. The new-age EVs work on high voltage architecture that also helps them with better performance and efficiency, and they are available from prices as low as Rs 11 lakh itself. Hence, here’s a list of the top 5 affordable electric cars to buy in India this year.

Tata Nexon EV Max

The newest one from Tata Motors in its electric vehicle lineup is the Tata Nexon EV Max. While it looks much like the ICE Nexon, Teal Blue highlights are all the difference to its looks. Under the bonnet is a DC motor that develops 143 PS against 250 Nm to post a 0-100 kmph timing of under 9 seconds. The 40.5 kWh battery pack on the Tata Nexon EV Max aids this Indian electric SUV with a range of 437 km. Talking of prices, the Nexon EV Max starts from Rs 18.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor EV

With a starting price of just a shade over Rs 10 lakh, the Tata Tigor EV is the most-affordable electric car in the homegrown brand’s stable. Equipped with the Ziptron technology, it offers a claimed range of 312 km. Styling-wise, it follows the same transition process as the Nexon to Nexon EV. You get Teal Blue accents at places, accentuating the EV factor.

MG ZS EV

Keep the badge ‘MG’ aside, and the MG ZS EV electric SUV will leave you impressed with a lot of things. The styling of this SUV is polarising, but the feature list and range make up for that. Now on sale in its facelifted avatar, prices for the MG ZS EV start from Rs 21.99 lakh, and it is offered with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that packs a claimed range of 419 km. As of now, there are two variants on offer - Excite & Exclusive. The motor on the MG ZS EV is a 143 bhp unit, which belts out 350 Nm of peak torque, and hence the 0-100 kmph run takes 8.5 seconds.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Yes, Hyundai IONIQ 5 is ready to enter the Indian market. For now, the Hyundai Kona Electric remains the company’s only electric offering in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 23.79 lakh. For specifications, you get a 39.2 kWh battery pack underneath the Kona Electric’s floor, which supplies a claimed range of 452 kilometres.

Tata Nexon EV

The first-ever high-voltage Indian electric vehicle has to have a special mention on the list, and it is the Tata Nexon EV. Currently, it is sold as Tata Nexon EV Prime. Also, it is the country’s highest-selling electric vehicle, and it retails at a starting price of 14.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.50 lakh. The Nexon EV Prime is fitted with a 30.2 kWh battery pack that sends juice to a permanent magnet synchronous motor generating 129 PS and 245 Nm of peak output. Resultantly, the Nexon EV Prime has a range of 312 km and 0-100 kmph timing of under 10 seconds.