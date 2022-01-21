Yamaha EMF electric scooter launched with swappable battery

Yamaha has launched an electric scooter Yamaha EMF in partnership with Gogoro. This is the second electric vehicle by the manufacturers after the EC-05 was established in 2019. Yamaha but Hero MotoCorp has also partnered with Gogoro to produce electric cars.

The manufacturers' partnership with Gogoro comes with certain advantages like a well-established network of battery swapping stations and a developed battery architecture, among other things. These partnerships have sweet ends for both parties.

Yamaha EMF seems to have started a whole new generation of style for Yamaha. The scooter differentiates itself from other Yamaha models with design, looks and tech. It helps Yamaha to take a step in the future with colours like Light Blue, Dark Green and Dark Black.

Read also: Delhi government launches portal for Electric Vehicle buyers

EMF has been loaded with features like a flat front apron, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, afterburner styled LED lights at the rear end and a single-piece seat. In addition, they have added small storage space in the floorboards for storage.

Embracing the futuristic design, they use an NFC card to turn the scooter on and off. It also gets connectivity, which helps access the scooter through features like fleet management system, turns by turn navigation, and last parking location.

As for the power source, Yamaha EMF gets an electric engine squeezing out 10.30 PS at 3,000 rpm and 26 Nm with 2,500 rpm of max torque. The electric motors are known for fast acceleration; following the same trend; EMF gets from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.5 seconds.

In Taiwan, working with Gogoro, Yamaha consumers have excess battery swapping stations, making the range a smaller concern. It is very similar to getting to fuel stations.

The suspension system on the EMF is a combination of front forks and dual shock absorbers in the rear end. The braking system has a 200mm disc up front and a 190mm disc at the rear end equipped with CBS for better control.

Yamaha EMF is priced at NT$ 102,800, which is Rs 2.77 lakh in India. Though there seems to be no information about EMF's launch in India.

Live TV

#mute