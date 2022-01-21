Delhi government launches portal for Electric Vehicle buyers

In a step taken to facilitate consumers who want to buy electric vehicles, the Delhi government has made a move to make sure that they have all the information they need. Delhi government launched a dedicated portal that will be updated with all the required information on electric vehicles.

"The government's website contains information on EV models available in the market, savings and charging facility among others", Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said at the launch event, adding that the Delhi government wanted to give a user-friendly, interactive and resourceful platform to the public.

"This new website will be able to provide all required information to potential EV consumers and keep up to date with sales and daily growing charging infrastructure data, too," Gahlot said.

The website also provides information on the location of charging stations and specifications of the chargers. Currently, Delhi has 377 charging points at 170 locations, increasing the number. According to a statement issued by the transport department, the website will also provide real-time updated numbers to the users.

The portal also features an 'EV calculator' that estimates the savings on fuel by a specific EV compared to its equivalent conventional vehicle. "It enables the consumers to make a rational choice and identify the cost reduction that an EV can provide," Gahlot said.

Besides the price, brand and range provided by a given EV, the portal's dashboard also carries updates on Delhi's EV ecosystem, including sales and uptake of vehicles in Delhi in real-time.

The website also has a feedback and grievance section where stakeholders can make suggestions. Especially for grievances and requests, an auto-generated e-mail will be sent to the consumer and the transport department, the statement mentioned.

