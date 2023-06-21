Brijendra Kala Shares Candid Moments With Saif Ali Khan, Sara From Ad Shoot

Actor Brijendra Kala, known for his performances in Hindi movies such as Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Gulaabo Sitaabo and Aankhon Dekhi, has always left a remarkable impression on the audience. Recently, he worked on a commercial alongside the popular father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Excited about the experience, Kala took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set with the co-actors and crew of the ad. In the pictures, both Saif and Sara were seen dressed in black suits, while Kala himself opted for a shirt and trousers. In the other pics, he featured director Shujaat Saudagar and writer Ashish Sharma.

In the caption, he mentioned that it was an ad shoot with Sai Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan and added that he had an “amazing experience.”

Kala had earlier shared his viewpoint on the controversial movie, The Kerala Story. He said that every film is based on some issue or the other and the focus should be to concentrate on the core issues they address. Kala emphasised that films should serve the purpose of entertainment instead of becoming a medium for propagating specific agendas.

“There should be no ban, no protest, we have a censor board,” he told in an interview with India TV, adding that the responsibility lay with the board to review and certify films, and once a film is certified, it should be understood and accepted.

The Kerala Story was about how Hindu women from the state were forced to join ISIS. The film was directed by Sudipto Sen and it starred Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Yogita Bihani in the lead roles. The film faced a lot of criticism as some claimed that Muslims were shown in bad light.

About Brijendra Kala

Kala started his career by writing dialogues for Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Some of his notable roles as an actor are Agneepath, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Jab We Met among others. He has also appeared in a few web series.

Brijendra Kala’s upcoming projects

Kala will be seen in Umesh Bisht’s yet untitled web series in which he will be playing the role of a cop.