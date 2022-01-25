Australian cricketer David Warner face swaps with 'Pushpa' Allu Arjun, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’s fever has not only gripped the entire nation but also renowned personalities across the globe. Many have shared their recreated versions, memes, dialogue posts etc based on the film.

The superstar’s global fandom includes Bollywood celebrities, renowned cricketers among others. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Australian cricketer David Warner, who is also one of Allu Arjun’s biggest fans, recently posted a fun video featuring himself in a few iconic scenes from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ instead of Allu Arjun.

Praising the superstar on social media, David mentioned, “Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy #pushpa #india”

After taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crore and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is bulldozing its way to record books.

‘Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video recently.