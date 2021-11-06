Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed massively trolled again for backless outfit in video, netizens call her 'desperate for attention'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has yet again irked the netizens with her outfit-of-the-day. She is an avid social media user and recently dropped a Reel on Instagram flaunting her curves in a backless top and denims.

Soon after she shared her video, netizens trolled her wearing a risque outfit and some even called her 'desperate for attention'. Check out her video and a few comments below:

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.