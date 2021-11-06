हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed massively trolled again for backless outfit in video, netizens call her 'desperate for attention'

Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.   

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed massively trolled again for backless outfit in video, netizens call her &#039;desperate for attention&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has yet again irked the netizens with her outfit-of-the-day. She is an avid social media user and recently dropped a Reel on Instagram flaunting her curves in a backless top and denims. 

Soon after she shared her video, netizens trolled her wearing a risque outfit and some even called her 'desperate for attention'. Check out her video and a few comments below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urfi JavedUrfi Javed picsurfi javed trolledUrfi Javed videoUrfi Javed photosBigg Boss OTT
Next
Story

Is MS Dhoni acting in Sooryavanshi? THIS viral pic with Gulshan Grover sparks rumour

Must Watch

PT11M53S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day