हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022: Pakistani film 'Joyland' receives standing ovation

'Joyland' has been selected for the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes 2022.

Cannes 2022: Pakistani film &#039;Joyland&#039; receives standing ovation

Mumbai: Pakistani film 'Joyland' has garnered a great response at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival as the cast of the movie received a standing ovation at its premiere.

A video from the prestigious event is making rounds on social media in which the director Saim Sadiq can be seen gleaming with happiness upon receiving the felicitations for his remarkable job, reports geo.tv.

For the unversed, the film has been selected for the Un Certain Regard category.

Cannes only takes in a limited number of 14 films in the category and it is a moment of immense pleasure that a Pakistani film made the cut - that too for the first time in history!

The cast and crew represented the country as they arrived at the star-studded glamour-filled event.

Meanwhile, other stars of the film fraternity including actor Osman Khalid Butt and director Nabeel Qureshi have been showering congratulatory messages on the 'Joyland' team for a moment of pride.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cannes 2022Pakistan at Cannes 2022JoylandOsman Khalid Buttnabeel qureshi
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan mourns death of stylist Akbar Shahpurwala who made Big B's costumes, his first suit'

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Qutub Minar dispute verdict to be pronounced on June 9