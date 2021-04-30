Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's dance video with mom hits viral button - Watch

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma is a famous name on social media - all thanks to her dance videos. She recently posted a video with her mother on International World Day where she can be seen grooving to Aishwarya Rai's 'Taal' song.

Dhanashree Verma and her mom twinned in yellow Indian wear. The video has gone viral on the internet:

Dhanashree, who is also a Dentist by profession got married to Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding took place in Gurgaon.

A social media sensation, Dhanashree's dance videos are loved by fans who follow the pretty lady on YouTube and Instagram. A few days back, a video of her grooving with Gabbar of the cricketing arena, Shikhar Dhawan on Bhangra beats too hit the internet.

Dhanashree Verma, on the work front, was last seen in Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill's superhit dance peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’. It is penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra and promises to be the perfect dance party track.