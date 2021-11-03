Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, becomes top trend due to fan love - Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday on November 2 literally illuminated the whole world. Dubai's Burj Khalifa honoured the king of hearts and was lit up beautifully last night. Extending all the love to SRK, fans made it a top trend and showered immense appreciation too.

Check out the video where Burj Khalifa lights up for King Khan on his birthday:

Also, here are some of the best fan reactions to it:

When the Biggest star shines on the Tallest building in the world for consecutive 3rd time! The worldwide love continues to pour and he deserves all the love & happiness in the world. #ShahRukhKhan #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/4KMYk4KkgX — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) November 3, 2021

SRK on #BurjKhalifa again. The love people from all around the world have for SRK is at another level pic.twitter.com/cbRkbwKWPU — Gurdeep (@Gurdeep_0701) November 2, 2021

This time SRK had a private celebration it seems and despite a huge crowd waiting for him outside his residence Mannat, the actor was not seen anywhere around. His famous wave from the balcony was also missed by many.

However, several reports suggested that Shah Rukh and his family ushered in his birthday celebrations together in Alibaug.

No photo or video of the celebration has come out as yet.

Many celebs wished the actor on his special day and thronged social media with birthday messages.

Recently, SRK's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise party drugs case and was back home after three long weeks.