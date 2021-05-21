Fans pour milk on Sonu Sood's life-size poster, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik calls it 'foolish' - Here's how 'humbled' actor reacted!

New Delhi: The good samaritan Sonu Sood has turned out to be a towering figure amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. He rose up to the moment and helped the migrant workers last year and amid the surge of cases in the second COVID wave, yet again Sonu Sood has proved to be a 'hero'.

Recently, a video of fans pouring milk on the life-size poster of Sonu Sood went viral. Commenting on it, F.I.R actress Kavita Kaushik tweeted: We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!!

We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!! pic.twitter.com/liGuYuIYHt — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) May 20, 2021

However, a fan pointed out that Sonu instead felt 'humbled' with this gesture. He shared the actor's screenshot. Take a look:

Netizens expressed their diversified opinion on the same.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been working round-the-clock to help critical COVID-19 patients across the nation. The second wave of this pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country and not just celebs but everyone who can extend a helping hand is doing his or her bit to save lives.

Sonu Sood, who is active on social media and responds to fans seeking genuine help has been trying hard to arrange for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients. The actor recovered from COVID-19 recently and is back at helping the distressed in these testing times.

The 47-year-old actor, who hogged the spotlight for helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, is now encouraging people to receive the vaccine dose.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness. Some time back, the actor arranged for 10 oxygen generators for COVID-19 patients in Indore.