Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar gets trolled for wishing women's hockey team instead of men's team for Olympic win

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has caught the eye of netizens for wishing the Women's Indian hockey team instead of the Men's Team for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Farhan Akhtar gets trolled for wishing women&#039;s hockey team instead of men&#039;s team for Olympic win
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has caught the eye of netizens for wishing the wrong Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. On Thursday (Aug 5), the Men's Hockey Team did the country proud by winning a bronze medal at the Olympics.

In the spur of the moment, the actor took to Twitter and by mistake, congratulated the Indian women's hockey team instead of the Men's team.

Later, Farhan, who realised his mistake, deleted the tweet. However, a few netizens took the opportunity to take a screenshot of his tweet before he deleted it. 

Check out the screenshot:

Farhan

 

The actor then shared a new tweet in which he congratulated the Men's Hockey Team.

Many netizens jumped at the chance to slam Farhan for his blunder. Check out some of their tweets:

 

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in the film 'Toofaan', directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan and Rakeysh have previously teamed up for the successful "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" in 2013. "Toofaan" dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

