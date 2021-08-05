Farhan Akhtar gets trolled for wishing women's hockey team instead of men's team for Olympic win

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has caught the eye of netizens for wishing the wrong Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. On Thursday (Aug 5), the Men's Hockey Team did the country proud by winning a bronze medal at the Olympics.

In the spur of the moment, the actor took to Twitter and by mistake, congratulated the Indian women's hockey team instead of the Men's team.

Later, Farhan, who realised his mistake, deleted the tweet. However, a few netizens took the opportunity to take a screenshot of his tweet before he deleted it.

Check out the screenshot:

The actor then shared a new tweet in which he congratulated the Men's Hockey Team.

So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021

Many netizens jumped at the chance to slam Farhan for his blunder. Check out some of their tweets:

Another Goof up: Farhan Akhtar Congratulates women's #hockeyindia team after men in blue bring home the bronze at #Olympics, deletes tweet pic.twitter.com/p7dFYh8kkk — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) August 5, 2021

Farhan Akhtar is a time traveller. Therefore, sometimes he recommends to something which is already happened in the past and sometimes he predicts the future. pic.twitter.com/UKBY1KgiE1 — BheeshmPitamah (@BheeshmPitamah) August 5, 2021

In some other world pic.twitter.com/Qv4E3DbtUN — Puneet Goel (@puneetgoels) August 5, 2021

Tweet deleted by @FarOutAkhtar . First CAA blunder and now this pic.twitter.com/H3DuuDWUmc — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 5, 2021

The emptiness of #Bollywood and the so called torch bearer of Bollywood activism #farhanakhtar pic.twitter.com/yQUk4y6TLQ — Sushant Shetty (@shetty_sushant) August 5, 2021

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in the film 'Toofaan', directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan and Rakeysh have previously teamed up for the successful "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" in 2013. "Toofaan" dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.