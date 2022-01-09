'I'm a Muslim and...', says Gauahar Khan as she lashes out at netizen criticising different family laws

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan hit back at a netizen on Twitter for criticising different family laws and advocating the Uniform Civil Code, especially for the Muslim community of the country. The netizen said that people outside India aren't aware that the country has separate family laws for Hindus and Muslims.

She said that Hindus have to abide by secular code but Muslims 'can have 4 wives' or 'ban education' for their daughters.

She wrote, "Outside world doesn’t know that India still has separate family laws for Hindus&Muslims. Hindus have to abide by secular code. Muslims can have 4 wives &ban education for their wives &girls in name of Sharia. #UniformCivilCode has to apply to ALL Indians."

To this, Gauahar Khan replied, "Hey loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, n stop inciting hate in my country!"

On Saturday, supporting the eviction of Umar Riaz, Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauhar Khan, had replied to a tweet that was upset over Umar’s eviction.

“Sorry to say, but he was evicted because he was extremely aggressive. Not once but on many occasions. I’m surprised he wasn’t evicted before. Karan has been extremely aggressive too. What’s actually unfair is that multiple chances are given to many offenders. It’s a mental game,” wrote Gauhar in response to, “Umar was a clear winner. Is that why he was evicted? Public winner Umar Riaz.”

For the unversed, the actress had made her film debut in 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' in 2009 and then went on to star in several movies such as 'Game', 'Ishaqzaade', 'Fever', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Begum Jaan'.

She also emerged as the winner of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

The actress was last seen in the ZEE5 film '14 Phere' co-starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.