In Pics: Radhika Apte's smouldering monochrome photoshoot is bewitching!

New Delhi: Talented actress Radhika Apte has been sharing some stunning pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram lately. Taking her followers and fans by surprise yet again, the versatile actress has recently posted some stunning pictures while donning a monochrome look.

The monochrome theme is the highlight of her photo post. She can be seen lying down in a black blazer with smokey eye make-up adding to the little drama we all need.

With her impeccable fashion sense, Radhika has always won hearts for her sartorial choices.

On the work front, Radhika has an interesting lineup of projects including ‘Mrs. Undercover’, ‘Forensic’ opposite Vikrant Massey and ‘Monica, O My Darling’ alongside Rajkummar Rao.