Mira Rajput

Inside Mira Rajput's extravagant Dubai vacay, here's how 'her habibis' soaked in the sun - Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance.

Inside Mira Rajput&#039;s extravagant Dubai vacay, here&#039;s how &#039;her habibis&#039; soaked in the sun - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput recently had a blast with her BFFs. She jetted off to Dubai with her best buddies from college and unwinded in the most luxe properties, chilling like a boss lady!

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram and wrote in the caption: Here’s when me and my Habibis went to Dubai. Let’s do it again? Looks like, she can't keep calm while the Dubai vacay is already a part of her throwback diary now. 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Sasha was last seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. 

 

