Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps clicking her inside car, trolls ask 'why always in foul mood? - Watch

New Delhi: Senior actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan was recently papped inside her car as she left her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday bash. Like most occasions, Jaya Bachchan didn't want to be clicked it seems. She made a hand gesture asking paps why are they clicking her.

In a video shared by popular celebrity pap Viral Bhayani an Instagram account, a visibly angry Jaya Bachchan can be seen asking them not to click her while she's inside the car. Dressed in crips ivory white kurta-pyjama, the senior actress looked elegant sitting with a friend. Take a look at what some of the netizens said while trolling her for her 'foul mood'.

Incidentally, in 2014, Jaya had an argument with the media persons at the launch of her sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan’s store when she said, "Aap bataiye, yeh jagah hai yeh sawaal poochne ka? Don’t act smart with me."

Back in 2013, she once schooled a pap for addressing daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'Ash' and 'Aishwarya'. Jaya lashed out at the media, “Aishwarya kya hota hai? Is she your school friend?”

So, the recent incident is certainly not the first one.