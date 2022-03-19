हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaya Bachchan trolled

Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps clicking her inside car, trolls ask 'why always in foul mood? - Watch

Back in 2013, Jaya Bachchan once schooled a pap for addressing daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'Ash'.

Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps clicking her inside car, trolls ask &#039;why always in foul mood? - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Senior actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan was recently papped inside her car as she left her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday bash. Like most occasions, Jaya Bachchan didn't want to be clicked it seems. She made a hand gesture asking paps why are they clicking her. 

In a video shared by popular celebrity pap Viral Bhayani an Instagram account, a visibly angry Jaya Bachchan can be seen asking them not to click her while she's inside the car. Dressed in crips ivory white kurta-pyjama, the senior actress looked elegant sitting with a friend. Take a look at what some of the netizens said while trolling her for her 'foul mood'. 

Incidentally, in 2014, Jaya had an argument with the media persons at the launch of her sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan’s store when she said, "Aap bataiye, yeh jagah hai yeh sawaal poochne ka? Don’t act smart with me."

Back in 2013, she once schooled a pap for addressing daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'Ash' and 'Aishwarya'. Jaya lashed out at the media, “Aishwarya kya hota hai? Is she your school friend?” 

So, the recent incident is certainly not the first one. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jaya Bachchan trolledJaya BachchanJaya Bachchan angry with mediajaya bachchan news
Next
Story

VIRAL: 'Encanto' singer Stephanie Beatriz went into labour while recording song, share details

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Breaking News: Russia claims to destroy Ukraine's air defence system