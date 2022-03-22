हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Attack trailer

ATTACK trailer: Super soldier John Abraham's adrenaline-pumping action is the highlight - Watch

ATTACK is a combination of sci-fi angle, high octane action, and drama. 

ATTACK trailer: Super soldier John Abraham's adrenaline-pumping action is the highlight - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: John Abraham's action entertainer 'Attack' is all set to release in cinemas on April 1 2022. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, the film's first part is set to pack a punch this summer!

ATTACK is a combination of sci-fi angle, high octane action, and drama. The narrative introduces an earthbound super soldier played by John Abraham with ordinary human abilities who becomes a super soldier who can operate beyond normal human limits.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.
 
Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer ‘ATTACK’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on April 1, 2022.

 

 

