Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a vision in white as she promotes her upcoming film 'Attack'

Jacqueline Fernandez is basking high after the success of her latest released film 'Bachchhan Paandey' which also starred Akshay Kumar in lead role. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a vision in white as she promotes her upcoming film 'Attack'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Jacqueline Fernandez is basking high after the success of her latest released film 'Bachchhan Paandey' which also starred Akshay Kumar in lead role. 

The actress is now all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Attack' and so she is busy promoting her film all over. 

 

Recently the actress took to her social media sharing her glamorous pictures in which she wore a white blazer paired with the same color shirt and pants, from her makeup room where she is all set for the promotions of 'Attack'. 

She wrote the caption - "attack day 3"

Jacqueline's performance in 'Bachchhan Paandey' has been loved by the audience who are waiting for her next release 'Attack' where she will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham.

 

Apart from that, the actress is also shooting for her forthcoming projects. On the film front, she will soon be seen in, 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez film promotions Day 3 Attack film John Abraham Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar
