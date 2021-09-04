Karanvir Bohra called 'gareeb' by pap for attending Sidharth Shukla's funeral in Ciaz car, actor reacts

New Delhi: On Friday (September 4), TV actor Karanvir Bohra attended late actor Sidharth Shukla's funeral at Oshiawara Crematorium in Mumbai. His appearance was captured by paps at the site. Recently, Karanvir reposted a video of him at Sidharth's funeral in which a pap is heard calling Bohra 'gareeb' for arriving in a Ciaz car.

The paparazzi had said, "Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!". This deeply irked Karanvir and he slammed the pap for his insensitivity at a tough time like this.

Along with the reposted video, he wrote in the caption, "Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!" So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearences? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."

Watch the video below:

The late actor Sidharth Shukla's last rites were performed at Oshiwara crematorium in the afternoon on September 3, 2021. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

A host of celebrities mourned his shocking demise and an ocean of TV stars rushed to the crematorium to pay their last respects. Actress Sambhavna Seth along with her husband Avinash Dwivedi also visited the Oshiwara crematorium for the antim darshan.

Close friend Shehnaaz Gill was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and looked completely heartbroken. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable. This was her first appearance since the unfortunate and untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla.

He died on September 2, with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.