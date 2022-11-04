New Delhi: Actor Karti Aaryan is enjoying a super successful year after a blockbuster like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has been busy shooting for his upcoming projects non-stop. Currently, the heartthrob is stationed in Gujarat for the shoot of his romantic drama, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and while there, the actor also went for the launch of a very popular theater chain owned by Ajay Devgan.

During the inauguration event, when the young superstar was asked about how he managed to take time off from his busy film schedule, he said about Ajay Devgn, “The moment he told me that there is an opening of his theater here, ofcourse I came running. I am having so much fun also here, infact thats what I had expected and Im enjoying a lot more amidst everyone. I think its a very big initiative in terms of how Ajay sir opened theatres big and we really need more theaters today to open also today."

Kartik Aaryan at the Opening of Ajay Devgn Cinema in Ahemdabad, adds that's a great initiative coming from him and wishes to do the same in future..#KartikAaryan #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/dhNhf1flW8 — Tush (@kartiktush) November 3, 2022

Dropping a surprise statement that had the crowd cheering, Kartik added, "I hope aage jaake main bhi ek theatre kholun". It's always a house-full for the young heartthrob as fans in Ahmedabad went into a frenzy as soon as they saw the actor entering the theatre. The superstar was also seen doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step, which got great cheers from the fans. The fan-made superstar enjoys great love from the masses and the rage for the heartthrob can be seen clearly across the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the young superstar who is currently shooting for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', will also be next be seen in Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India and Kabir Khan's untitled next.