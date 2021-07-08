हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
aamir khan divorce

KRK's bizarre reaction to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, reveals 'mujhe laga Katrina Kaif ya Fatima Sana Shaikh jaisi khoobsurat ladki se shaadi karega'

Days after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce announcement, KRK in his video gave a bizarre reaction saying that at the time when Aamir was about to wed Kiran, KRK thought he would marry someone as good-looking as Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Shaikh.

KRK&#039;s bizarre reaction to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, reveals &#039;mujhe laga Katrina Kaif ya Fatima Sana Shaikh jaisi khoobsurat ladki se shaadi karega&#039;

New Delhi: One of the most controversial celebrities on social media, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back with yet another eye-brow-raising video on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce. Soon after the couple announced separation through a joint statement, their fans and well-wishers were saddened by the news of splitsville. 

Days after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce announcement, KRK in his video gave a bizarre reaction saying that at the time when Aamir was about to wed Kiran, KRK thought he would marry someone as good-looking as Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

WATCH KRK's video on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao divorce:

He made some really distasteful comments on Kiran Rao's appearance, calling her 'normal si dikhne wali ladki'.

KRK added, " Jab maine suna ki aapne Kiran Rao se shaadi ki hai toh mera reaction tha ‘kya, kyu, kis liye?’ Ek bohot hi normal si ladki jo bina glass dekh nai sakti, usse Aamir Khan shaadi kyu karega yaar? Aamir Khan agar kisise shaadi karega toh bohot khoobsurat ladki se karega jaise ki Katrina Kaif ya Fatima Sana Shaikh.”

For the unversed, KRK was in news lately after Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on him. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but not over his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

After Salman slapped a defamation suit on him, there has been a flood of tweets from the KRK side making various allegations and claims. 

 

