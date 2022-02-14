Madhuri Dixit grooves to Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi with Sanjay Kapoor at her husband Shriram Nene's birthday

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit celebrated her husband Shriram Nene's birthday with much gusto and fervour. A video from the birthday party has gone viral featuring Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit grooving to their song from the 90s - Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi from their 1995 film Raja.

The dynamic duo brought back memories as they performed the hook step from the song. Madhuri looked super stylish in a black blazer and Sanjay Kapoor oozed charm as he donned a denim jacket.

In the end, the video also featured couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Take a look at the video:

On her husband's birthday, Madhuri Dixit threw a grand birthday bash for him. A video from the party has now gone viral in which the couple was seen dancing to Madhuri`s hit song 'Tamma Tamma'.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also marked their presence at the star-studded party.

For the unversed, Madhuri and Sriram got married in 1999. They are doting parents to two sons - Arin and Ryan.

(With ANI inputs)