Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi with Sanjay Kapoor at her husband Shriram Nene's birthday

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her husband Dr Shriram Nene's birthday on Sunday (Feb 13).

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit celebrated her husband Shriram Nene's birthday with much gusto and fervour. A video from the birthday party has gone viral featuring Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit grooving to their song from the 90s - Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi from their 1995 film Raja. 

The dynamic duo brought back memories as they performed the hook step from the song. Madhuri looked super stylish in a black blazer and Sanjay Kapoor oozed charm as he donned a denim jacket.

In the end, the video also featured couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Take a look at the video:

 

On her husband's birthday, Madhuri Dixit threw a grand birthday bash for him. A video from the party has now gone viral in which the couple was seen dancing to Madhuri`s hit song 'Tamma Tamma'. 

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also marked their presence at the star-studded party.

For the unversed, Madhuri and Sriram got married in 1999. They are doting parents to two sons - Arin and Ryan. 

(With ANI inputs)

Madhuri DixitSanjay KapoorShriram NeneRiteish DeshmukhGenelia D'Souza
