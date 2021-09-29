'Manike Mage Hithe': Remember Ranu Mondal? Watch her version of Sri Lankan singer Yohani's viral song

New Delhi: Remember internet sensation Ranu Mondal? Well, she became an overnight star after her video of 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai' from Kolkata’s Ranaghat railway station went viral. This popular number of Lata Mangeshkar was the first song which Ranu sang and became everyone’s favourite.

Now, she's back with her version of trending Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s 'Manike Mage Hithe' song. Earlier to this, she also sung a 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo's famous song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'.

The viral video of Ranu has been shared by Rondhon Porichoy handle.

For the unversed, Yohani also became internet sensation much like Mondal with her famous cover song 'Manike Mage Hithe'.

Yohani Diloka De Silva, the Sri Lankan internet sensation, singer, songwriter, rapper, music producer, YouTuber, and businesswoman, has been trending on various social media platforms for her hit song. Ever since its release the song has gone on to garner more than 116 million views on YouTube in India, and has been adapted into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla and other languages by a number of popular artistes.

Watch the original cover song here:

Everyone from influencers to celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Krystle D'Souza, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar, Yashraj Mukhate and many more have grooved to the song on their social media profiles.

On a related note, Yohani is all set to perform in India. She will be performing at Studio XO, Gurugram on September 30 and Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on October 3.