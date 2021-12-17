हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu asked to impersonate a cat on world stage, video goes viral - Watch

A video has surfaced from the pageant where host Steve Harvey asked Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, to do her best animal impersonation on the global stage. 

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu asked to impersonate a cat on world stage, video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud with her winning the crown and bringing back the glory to the country after 21 long years. Days after her win, a video has surfaced from the pageant where host Steve Harvey asked her to do her best animal impersonation on the global stage. 

This has irked netizens as other finalists talked about their accomplishments, Sandhu was made to impersonate a cat. Harnaaz Sandhu was surprised by the host. Harvey told her: "I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let's hear your best one." "Oh, my God, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage," she replied.

"I have to do this — I have no other option", she said. Harnaaz added that she is fond of cats and would try her best to impersonate one. "Brace yourself, everyone," she said. 

After the video went viral, Miss Universe fans called it 'disrespectful' of the host to ask a finalist to do this on-stage. Take a look at a few tweets: 

Harnaaz, who represented India at the international beauty pageant, hails from Chandigarh. She started her journey into modelling by bagging the Times Fresh Face title in 2017.

The 21-year-old diva is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Public Administration. She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She is fluent in Hindi, Punjabi, and English language and loves writing couplets in her mother tongue Punjabi.

So far, India has won bagged the crown twice with Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

 

