Mouni Roy's wardrobe malfunction caught on camera, gets papped as she runs to her car - Watch

New Delhi: The stunning Mouni Roy recently stepped out in the city looking like a breath of fresh air in her green floral backless maxi dress with a slit. But, unfortunately, her oops moment was caught in camera and some commented on her wearing a risque outfit.

As Mouni was papped looking ravishing, she was in a hurry and left to look for her car and while crossing the road, she had a wardrobe malfunction of sorts. Take a look here:

Few of her fans commented on pap account, "Why to wear such dresses if ur not comfortable? Why?"

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.