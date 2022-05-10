हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin ditches 'boring bikinis', fires up gram with her Oo Antava dance in a bathtub - Watch

Neha Bhasin rocked a white bikini set as she enjoyed in a bathtub while grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chartbuster number 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. 

Neha Bhasin ditches 'boring bikinis', fires up gram with her Oo Antava dance in a bathtub - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin shot to headlines for her boldness and closeness with finalist Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT, season 1. The oh-so-sexy Neha once again fired up Instagram with her sizzling vacation videos and pictures. She took hotness to another level in her latest photos shared online, and needless to say that fans are left in awe of this clutter-breaker singer.

Neha Bhasin rocked a white bikini set as she enjoyed in a bathtub while grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chartbuster number 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Neha looked sensational in her stylish beachwear and exuded confidence like a pro!

The singer is a fitness freak and much like inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, she is often spotted working out like a beast - thanks to her social media posts, fans get to stay updated about their favourite singer. 

She chilled her brief vacay in Goa and shared her smouldering photos looking super hot and fit in all the outfits.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. The same year after becoming a big hit with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT season 1, she came as a wild card in Bigg Boss 15. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
