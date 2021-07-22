Netizens react to internet war between YouTubers Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav!

New Delhi: Popular YouTubers Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav are in the midst of an internet brawl due to their opposing ideologies and personal differences. Owing to the public nature of their disagreements, the internet has picked sides and are actively tweeting about the issue on Twitter. Both Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav have been trending on Twitter with #elvishwillrise emerging as the second top trend in India on Thursday (July 22).

The controversy began when Elvish Yadav shared a video on Dhruv Rathee, 'exposing' him on July 18, 2021. He castigated Dhruv for his critical approach towards the Indian government, picking clips of his videos and then sharing his comments on them. In the video, he also accused Rathee of manipulating his viewers.

Check out Elvish Yadav's video on Dhruv Rathee:

The video gained huge traction on YouTube with over 1 million views and 77,000 comments from audiences. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the video:

Nature has given Dhruv Rathee his perfect counterpart as Elvish Yadav;

It's low-key hilarious to see them fighting like cats:-P — Madhavi Sharma (@shar_ma_dhavi) July 22, 2021

#elvishwillrise

;D hypocritic LIBERALS who talk about freedom of speech yet suppress the voices of other youtubers@dhruv_rathee you should be ashamed of calling yourself a liberal — AriaNYAAA (@AriaNyaaa) July 22, 2021

Elvish is trending #elvishwillrise Meanwhile Dhruv rathee pic.twitter.com/8eqD5oLxpb — Yadavanshi Aryan (@YadavanshiArya1) July 22, 2021

Later, Elvish Yadav revealed that his video on Dhruv Rathee was demonetised by YouTube and that his channel was mass reported by Dhruv Rathee supporters in a tweet. He wrote, "My Video on Dhruv Rathee got demonetised then they mass reported my channel and boom 1 strike and 7 days ban. Yes this is how freedom of speech works here. #elvishwillrise".

My Video on Dhruv Rathee got demonetised then they mass reported my channel and boom 1 strike and 7 days ban. Yes this is how freedom of speech works here. #elvishwillrise — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) July 22, 2021

After Elvish Yadav took to Twitter to insinuate that Dhruv Rathee's fans are behind his video being demonetised and mass reported. Dhruv replied saying, "Kal ko constipation hoga tab bhi Dhruv Rathee ko blame karna. If I wanted to take away your video, I would copyright strike it. Trust me, I really want your videos to stay on YouTube so your stupidity is visible to everyone. Learn to take responsibility for your own content."

Kal ko constipation hoga tab bhi Dhruv Rathee ko blame karna If I wanted to take away your video, I would copyright strike it. Trust me, I really want your videos to stay on YouTube so your stupidity is visible to everyone. Learn to take responsibility for your own content https://t.co/fCR1GE2rrp — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 21, 2021

For the unversed, Dhruv Rathee is a YouTuber, known for sharing political commentary on his channel. He often decodes national issues and has been labelled as being 'critical' of the Narendra Modi government. Apart from discussing Indian history, culture, academics, business, Rathee has a second channel where he shared his travel vlogs with fans.

On the other hand, Elvish Yadav is also a famous YouTuber who uploads vlogs regularly on his channel. He has over 8.01 million subscribers on the video-sharing website.