Pakistani Girl Burns Dance Floors on Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, Wins Hearts With Stunning Moves, Watch Viral Video

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, a Pakistani girl is shaking her leg to 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan,' a popular Bollywood song at a family function. 

 

Feb 09, 2023

NEW DELHI: In the last few weeks, we came across several dance videos from Pakistani weddings, that won the hearts of netizens. Be it Ayesha gracefully dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' song or a young girl burning the dance floor on 'Ang Lada De' at her sister's weddings, these videos went crazily viral on the internet and received immense love from all over. A new video from Pakistan has emerged on social media where a girl can be seen taking over the Internet with her beautiful dance. 

The girl is dancing to Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan' from the movie 'Roy' and her stunning dance left the viewers enthralled. The girl is dressed up in a beautiful black and pink sharara and captured the hearts of social media users. As soon as the video was shared on social media it started going viral and received love from all over.

The video has been shared by Saleha Abbasi on YouTube, and it has quickly become a new social media sensation. Take a look:

Speaking of the song 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan', it is sung by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor and features Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez. 

The song is from the film 'Roy', a romantic-thriller drama, which was directed by debutant Vikramjit Singh and featured Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline and Arjun Rampal. 

