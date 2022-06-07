New Delhi: Veteran actress Aruna Irani's wedding with Phool Aur Kante director Kuku Kohli in the early 90s remained hush-hush as the filmmaker was already married and had kids. Recently, Aruna Irani opened up about her marriage to ETimes, revealing how she was not told about Kohli's first marriage and was unaware. She chose not to talk about it as he was a married man with two daughters. It was only after his first wife passed some time back that the veteran star talked about it in the open.

In the latest interview with ETimes, director Kuku Kohli was quizzed over his marriage and if he is living with Aruna Irani at present. When asked about Aruna's claim of not knowing about his first marriage, he said, "Yes, that's right. Can we switch to some other topic?" When prodded further on how many actors have two marriages, Kohli added, "Dekho, ye saari cheezen to hoti rehti hain hamare industry mein. We work together, exchange ideas..."

He confirmed about Aruna Irani and him staying together.

On the work front, Kuku Kohli is all set to be back with some project for the OTT space. In the same interview, he even recalled how for 'Phool Aur Kaante' he auditioned many established doctors.

"I had auditioned many established doctors. In fact, I had finalised Akshay Kumar in the lead role. But he had signed a Pramod Chakraborty film which began around the same time. He could not allot bulk dates. Then, I saw Ajay's picture in his dad's office. He was called Raju then. I asked his dad if he wants to become a hero. I auditioned Ajay and he oozed confidence; he rattled off quite a few dialogues of 'Zanjeer' in the audition."