Remember 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' from Iran? Her REAL FACE revealed after coming out of prison

Zombie Angelina Joli: Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, said she always wanted to become famous and chose the macabre makeover to gain international attention.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 11:57 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Iran`s famous `Zombie Angelina Jolie` has finally revealed her real face. Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, rose to fame after she posted images of her looking like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie`s zombie version. She was arrested in October 2019 for `corruption` and `blasphemy` and sentenced to ten years in prison.

However, she was released from prison recently after widespread protests in the country, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini last month, Mashable reported, citing Daily Mail. After being released from prison, Tabar appeared for a TV interview where she revealed her face. Several images from her interview have been doing the rounds on the internet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sahar Tabar  (@sahartabar.before)

Reportedly, she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, like a nose job, lip fillers and liposuction, but stressed that her look was a result of make-up and editing on Photoshop. 

 

DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series