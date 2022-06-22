NewsBuzz
SHAMSHERA TEASER

Sanjay Dutt fans can't keep calm as KGF 2's Adheera looks kickass in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera!

Shamshera teaser: Sanjay Dutt is definitely one actor who has marked his unique presence in the industry with some of the most strong characters in his films. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sanjay Dutt fans can't keep calm as KGF 2's Adheera looks kickass in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera!

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt has always managed to impress his audience with his power-packed avatars on-screen. And his filmography is solid proof of it. The makers today released the teaser of his upcoming venture Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The fans are swayed by his look and can't really wait to watch it on the big screens.

SANJAY DUTT IN SHAMSHERA TEASER

Sanjay Dutt is definitely one actor who has marked his unique presence in the industry with some of the most strong characters in his films. Be it Rocky, Khalnayak, Kancha Cheena, Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat, or Adheera from KGF2 - the superstar has nailed it all. And now with 'Shamshera' he is ready to bring up another smashing and strong character on the screen. As soon as the teaser of Shamshera dropped online, the audience was excited to watch their favourite stars in a never-seen-before avatar. Many flooded the comment section while praising his killer look in the teaser. The comments read - 

"Babaaaaaaa what a look"

"Bawal look baba"

"Best Villain"

'bhot hard"

"Baba killing it again with new look....baba fire hai tum"

 "Love you paji"

"Smashing"

"This is insane... can't wait..."

SANJAY DUTT'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Other than Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt's exciting lineups have, Ghudchadi, and Baap. Apart from that, there are a lot of other projects that he is working on which has not been announced yet.

 

Shamshera teaserSanjay DuttKGF 2AdheeraRanbir KapoorShamshera

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests