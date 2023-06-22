Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Launch: Kartik Aaryan Gesture For Kiara Advani Steals Show

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are set to grace the silver screen once again following the huge success of their last movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The pair will be seen in Sameer Vidwans’s upcoming project, Satyaprem Ki Katha. With the official trailer released on June 5 and the first song, Sun Sajni, unveiled recently, both actors are fully immersed in a series of promotions. During the launch of the song, Kartik won millions of hearts with his wonderful gesture toward Kiara.

The viral video

In a video shared by a digital creator, it can be seen that Kartik and Kiara were performing on stage. After the performance, he took Kiara's heels to her and helped her put them on, showcasing his gentlemanly charm. Kartik's thoughtful act won the admiration of many fans

“Kafi Gentleman Kartik and his charming nature, definitely every girl's heart melts!! Helping our lovely Kiara with her footwear on stage!” the video was captioned.

Watch:

Reactions on the post

Many users and fans commented on the video as soon as it went viral.

“Karthik ko dekh ke SSR ki yaad aati hai .....they both are self made actors,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Ohooo kitna shareef tameez wala aadmi hain (such a gentleman).”

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is an upcoming film directed by Sameer Vidwans with Kiara Advani and Kartik Aayan in lead roles. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak and others.

About Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Some of his other movies are Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi etc.

Kartik Aaryan was appreciated for his performance in Shashanka Ghosh’s phycological thriller, Freddy. Kartik was last seen in Shehzada and in a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.