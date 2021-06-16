हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's bold poses in a little black racerback dress with paintings by her boyfriend goes viral! - In Pics

Actress Shruti Haasan dropped a few bold pictures on Instagram, posing with the paintings by his boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Her photos have now gone viral, sending netizens into a tizzy.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan dropped a few bold pictures on Instagram, posing with the paintings by his boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Her photos have now gone viral, sending netizens into a tizzy.

Dressed in a little black satin racerback dress, Shruti Haasan turns muse for boyfriend. She wrote a long note reading: The paradise we make
Within four walls
To hold all of our dreams
Is the world that counts
Dripping in paint
Covered in chords
And paw prints
These smallest of things
Make a home what it is
———
Make your own paradise
Always
Even in the darkest of times 
Art and lame jokes by @santanu_hazarika_art

Earlier this year, Shruti Haasan had dropped pictures with her rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika in her Instagram Stories. Santanu is a doodle artist and co-founder of the Gauhati Art Project. On her 35th birthday this January 28, the actress had shared loved-up pictures with him. However, the duo has yet to publicly confirm their relationship. 

On the work front, Shruti was recently seen in Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab. The movie, a remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, stars Shruti opposite Pawan Kalyan in a pivotal role. 

The popular actress has 16.8 million followers on Instagram and is an avid social media user.

 

