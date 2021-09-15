Sidharth Shukla's doppelganger trends on internet, claims he's a big fan of late actor

New Delhi: Balika Vadhu fame actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2 at age 40 has left his family, friends and fans in a state of shock and disbelief. While numerous fans are heartbroken, Chandan Wilfreen who calls himself ‘Junior Sidharth Shukla’ and has built a body just like the late actor, has been making videos on Instagram copying Sidharth’s style. Chandan uses Sidharth’s voice-over from his iconic moments in the Bigg Boss 14 house and recreates them.

Check out some of his videos:

Netizens are divided on Chandan’s videos. While some feel he is keeping the late actor’s memories alive through his videos, others are of the opinion that Chandan is using a tragedy for personal gains.

“You so remind me of him just keep making such videos of him.. miss u sid,” commented one Instagram user while another wrote, “Keep sid alive like this”.

People who found the videos a publicity stunt commented, “Sirf followers badhane ke liye sab kar raha hai ye” (he is doing all this just to gain followers), wrote a user. Another commented, “O bhai katail ghatiya mazak ho gaya... Mtlb kuch bhi .. kisi ko bhi kisi s compare…” (Dude enough of the cheap joke...you are drawing a bizarre comparison).

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’. The actor first rose to fame in 2012 for playing Shivraj Shekhar in popular daily soap Balika Vadhu. He later participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 14 - both of which he won.

The actor is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters - Neetu and Preeti.