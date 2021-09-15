हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's doppelganger trends on internet, claims he's a big fan of late actor

Balika Vadhu fame actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2 at age 40 has left his family, friends and fans in a state of shock and disbelief. While numerous fans are heartbroken, Chandan Wilfreen who calls himself ‘Junior Sidharth Shukla’ and has built a body just like the late actor, has been making videos on Instagram copying Sidharth’s style. Chandan uses Sidharth’s voice-over from his iconic moments in the Bigg Boss 14 house and recreates them.

Sidharth Shukla&#039;s doppelganger trends on internet, claims he&#039;s a big fan of late actor
Instagram

New Delhi: Balika Vadhu fame actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2 at age 40 has left his family, friends and fans in a state of shock and disbelief. While numerous fans are heartbroken, Chandan Wilfreen who calls himself ‘Junior Sidharth Shukla’ and has built a body just like the late actor, has been making videos on Instagram copying Sidharth’s style. Chandan uses Sidharth’s voice-over from his iconic moments in the Bigg Boss 14 house and recreates them.

Check out some of his videos:

 

 

 

Netizens are divided on Chandan’s videos. While some feel he is keeping the late actor’s memories alive through his videos, others are of the opinion that Chandan is using a tragedy for personal gains.

“You so remind me of him just keep making such videos of him.. miss u sid,” commented one Instagram user while another wrote, “Keep sid alive like this”.

People who found the videos a publicity stunt commented, “Sirf followers badhane ke liye sab kar raha hai ye” (he is doing all this just to gain followers), wrote a user. Another commented,  “O bhai katail ghatiya mazak ho gaya... Mtlb kuch bhi .. kisi ko bhi kisi s compare…” (Dude enough of the cheap joke...you are drawing a bizarre comparison).

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’. The actor first rose to fame in 2012 for playing Shivraj Shekhar in popular daily soap Balika Vadhu. He later participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 14 - both of which he won. 

The actor is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters - Neetu and Preeti.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaSidharth Shukla lookalikeSidharth Shukla doppelgangerJunior Sidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 14Balika Vadhu
Next
Story

Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti's pool pics in a bikini go viral!

Must Watch

PT19M5S

Badi Bahas: Pakistan opened a new front against India?