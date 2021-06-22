Sonu Sood’s hilarious reply to a boy asking for iPhone for his girlfriend wins internet

New Delhi: Sonu Sood has turned into a good samaritan amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and helped the migrant labourers to reach their homes and also provided coaching scholarships for the students preparing for the civil services examination.

But this time, the actor received a rare request and his epic reply to his fan left the netizens into splits.

For the unversed, his fans and other needy people usually tag Sonu in different posts and share their problems and the actor is often seen fulfilling their requests and demands.

Recently, Sonu took to his Twitter to reply to a tweet thanking him for helping a little girl get medical treatment. He wrote, "Aur koi seva ho toh bataiye @SoodFoundation..”

This prompted a Twitter user put forward his unusual request and he asked the actor for an iPhone for his girlfriend.

He wrote, "Bhai, meri girlfriend iPhone ki maang kar rahi hai, uska kuch ho sakta hai.”

भाई मेरी गर्लफ्रैंड iphone मांग रही है,उसका कुछ हो सकता है?? — Engineer Ladka (@choclatyLadka) June 21, 2021

Without wasting much of his time, Sood replied to the user and wrote, “उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा”

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj, Alludu Adhurs, Acharya, and Thamilarasan to name a few.