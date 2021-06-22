हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood’s hilarious reply to a boy asking for iPhone for his girlfriend wins internet

Sonu Sood this time received a rare request and his epic reply to his fan left the netizens into splits.

Sonu Sood’s hilarious reply to a boy asking for iPhone for his girlfriend wins internet
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Sonu Sood has turned into a good samaritan amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and helped the migrant labourers to reach their homes and also provided coaching scholarships for the students preparing for the civil services examination.

But this time, the actor received a rare request and his epic reply to his fan left the netizens into splits.

For the unversed, his fans and other needy people usually tag Sonu in different posts and share their problems and the actor is often seen fulfilling their requests and demands.

Recently, Sonu took to his Twitter to reply to a tweet thanking him for helping a little girl get medical treatment. He wrote, "Aur koi seva ho toh bataiye @SoodFoundation..”

 

This prompted a Twitter user put forward his unusual request and he asked the actor for an iPhone for his girlfriend. 

He wrote, "Bhai, meri girlfriend iPhone ki maang kar rahi hai, uska kuch ho sakta hai.”

 

Without wasting much of his time, Sood replied to the user and wrote, “उसका तो पता नहीं,
अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा”

 

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj, Alludu Adhurs, Acharya, and Thamilarasan to name a few.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu SoodViral postepic replyfan momentTwitterCOVID-19Pandemic
