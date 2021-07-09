Taapsee Pannu's parents want her to get married, 'tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle' is what they tell her!

New Delhi: Haseen Dillruba actress Taapsee Pannu is doing great workwise and on the personal front she is dating former badminton player and coach Mathias Boe. In her recent interview, the actress revealed how her parents are keen on her marriage.

Taapsee Pannu told Curly Tales, "I wouldn't get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I've dated and thought about getting married to. Kyunki mere saath yeh hota tha whoever I dated in my head I was like 'hann isse shaadi hosakti hai toh hi time aur energy spend karte hai iss insaan ke upar...Mereko time pass karne mein koi interest nahi hai. So I've always seen it from that perspective toh agar nahi ho raha hai toh mat karo."

"My parents actually in return were like ki bhai 'tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle'. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that," she added.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen making her comeback to the Telugu industry with Mishan Impossible. It will be directed by Swaroop RSJ. She was last seen in Haseen Dillruba along with Vikrant Massey.

The actress also has Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu in her kitty.