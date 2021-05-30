This throwback picture of Rapper Badshah will surely leave you in splits!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rapper Badshah

In order to cheer up his fans a little more, he also shared two zoomed-in versions of the same photo.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rapper Badshah on Saturday shared a throwback picture of himself, which has left everyone in splits. The picture is going viral on social media and fans can’t keep calm as the picture has become a source of amusement for everyone.

Badshah took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Year - 2004
T shirt - shady limited
Employment status - awaara hain hum..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

In the picture, we can see the rapper wearing an outsize t-shirt along with large sunglasses. The picture was clicked in the year 2014. It was taken while he was standing near a pond. 

Rapper Badshah shot to fame with songs like -- ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Proper Patola’ to name a few. His latest outings include -- ‘Garmi’, ‘Chandigarh Mein’ and ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ among others.

