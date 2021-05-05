Trending: Girl dances on Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman, video goes viral on internet - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi song '52 Gaj Ka Daman' by singer Renuka Panwar became an instant hit on YouTube upon its release. Soon afterwards, several versions and recreations by fans on the song flooded social media.

Now, a girl name Sangeeta Jatti on Instagram, who has a 131K fan following, shared her dance video on Renuka Panwar's '52 Gaj Ka Daman' song and guess what? It's a super hit as well. Check out her viral video which has created sensation on social media:

Sangeeta Jatti, also known as Sanju Kumarii is a digital content creator and is an avid user of YouTube, Instagram platforms.

Meanwhile, singer Renuka Panwar's '52 Gaj Ka Daman' song features Aman Jaji and Pranjal Dahiya. Uploaded on YouTube by Desi Records, the song has garnered over 893,598,463 views so far. It was released on October 2, 2020.

The song has received a warm response from fans on social media. The music is composed by Aman Jaji and Sahil Sandhu is the director.