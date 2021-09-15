Trending: Hrithik Roshan posts lazy breakfast pic with mom, trolls point out 'seelan on diwar'!

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media and dropped a 'lazy breakfast' picture with mommy Pinkie Roshan. The stunning photo of his house got netizens talking, but this time trolls had a field day pointing out at 'seelan on star's diwar'.

Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption: On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug.

In the picture, while Pinkie Roshan can be seen standing in the balcony area, desi Greek God Hrithik is busy clicking a perfect angle picture. Both mother-son duo can be seen twinning in black.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan would be next seen in the much-awaited film Fighter, co-starring opposite Deepika Padukone. It is being touted as India's first aerial action franchise is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.