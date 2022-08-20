New Delhi: Social media can throw up your old photos and videos in the most unexpected ways. Especially, fans love to dig out stuff related to their favourite celebrities. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan's major throwback photos wearing a burkha went viral.

Well, just to give a backgrounder, the pictures date back to her debut film Refugee days. In June this year, celebrating 22 years of Refugee, an active fan page put up a photoshoot wearing Kareena, who played Nazneen's character in her launch film, can be seen donning a burkha.

Kareena looked stunning in her old photoshoot.

On the work front, she was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film could not be a crowd puller largely and the boycott trend did affect its business overall. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

It has been helmed by Advait Chandan with a screenplay by Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar saw their massive projects - Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan face-to-face on big screens. Sadly, both have not been up to the mark as per fans' expectations.