हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Trending: Saba Ali Khan says 'enjoyed Mimi' but tags along a video on 'misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Kriti Sanon film

The original video has been shared by an In vitro fertilization (IVF) doctor, who can be seen speaking about the misinformation about surrogacy in Kriti Sanon's Mimi. 

Trending: Saba Ali Khan says &#039;enjoyed Mimi&#039; but tags along a video on &#039;misrepresentation of surrogacy&#039; in Kriti Sanon film
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is an avid social media user. She often shares her unseen family pictures, keeping fans in a happy space. This time she put up her Insta story with appreciating Kriti Sanon's latest outing 'Mimi' but also tagged along a video claiming its misrepresentation of facts. 

Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Enjoyed Mimi... But, it is important to understand this subject... correctly. Watch this along with the video."

The original video has been shared by an In vitro fertilization (IVF) doctor, who can be seen speaking about the misinformation about surrogacy in Kriti Sanon's Mimi.

The doctor in the video said, "The moment I saw the trailer of Mimi, I knew this movie was going to be a complete misrepresentation of surrogacy. It is appalling to see the amount of misinformation this movie presents to us with."

Adding more, the doctor said, "It is sad to see the makers and the writers, before making a film on such a complex and sensitive subject, have not taken even an inch of an effort to research the facts and the laws and the regulations that move around surrogacy in our country. If they had taken five minutes to Google surrogacy laws in India, they would have realised that their entire movie was based on false statements and false information."

Kriti Sanon's Mimi opened to rave reviews. The heartening blend of comedy and compassion is got a thumbs up from fans. It features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in important parts.

Mimi which was supposed to release on July 30 released 4 days in advance on Netflix and Jio Cinema. 

It tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj Tripathi plays an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kriti SanonMimiSaba Ali KhanSurrogacySaba Ali Khan Instagram
Next
Story

Gaon Ka Dulha! Groom got no ghoda or gaadi for the wedding - Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT4M35S

DNA: Pakistan's old friend Saudi Arabia and India's strong-bond